A cold and clear morning with rain chances for Tuesday

Good Monday morning! Temperatures across the WLFI viewing area are ranging into the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly clear skies and light wind. Areas of frost and freezing conditions will be likely. Bundle up before heading out this morning!
The rest of the day will be fairly quiet. We’ll see highs in the mid 50s with mostly to partly sunny skies. More cumulus clouds should build by this afternoon but we’ll remain dry.
Tuesday
We’ll see rain chances move in early Tuesday morning after 3-5 AM. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s so frozen precipitation should not occur. Widespread to scattered rain will be likely for the morning hours then by the afternoon, isolated to scattered rain showers are expected.
Afternoon highs look to be back in the mid to lower 50s with some areas remaining in the 40s further north of Lafayette, depending on where the warm front sets up for the afternoon. Winds will be gusting upwards to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.
