A cold and blustery day with flurries to the east and northeast of Lafayette

Good Tuesday morning! Areas east of Interstate 65 will see a bit more cloud cover and a few flurries this morning and early afternoon. Snow fell across much of the area last night so slick spots may be likely, especially on bridges and overpasses as well as less traveled and untreated roads.
Morning lows are getting into the lower 20s west of I-65 where cloud cover is less. Mid to upper 20s to the NE of Lafayette. With winds around 10-15 mph out of the NW, wind chills this morning are in the lower teens to single digits at times. Partly cloudy conditions will be likely NE while most of the area will see partly to mostly sunny skies today. Highs will be in the mid to lower 30s area-wide.
Tomorrow will start very cold as sky conditions will be clear. Morning lows will dip down into the upper teens in most areas. Then highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with increasing clouds by the end of the day.
Rain chances increase Thursday late morning and into the evening hours. A few flurries may be possible Friday with cooler air working in for Friday afternoon and into the upcoming weekend.