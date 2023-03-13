A cold a blustery day ahead with some scattered snow showers

Good Monday morning! Temperatures for the entire WLFI viewing area are ranging into the upper 20s and lower 30s. All of us are below-freezing with mostly cloudy skies. Throughout the day, scattered to numerous snow showers will be likely but as temperatures climb just slightly above freezing, a few areas of sleet/graupel cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.
Highs for the day will only be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. With the winds expected, wind chill values all day will be in the upper teens to the 20s.
Tuesday
Lows Tuesday morning will reach the mid 20s with clearing skies. A few isolated flurries still cannot be ruled out early in the morning. We will get the sun out for most of the WLFI viewing area by the afternoon and early evening. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s once again. Our eastern counties may see slightly more cloud cover due to lake-effect throughout the day so temperatures may be slightly cooler there than here in Greater Lafayette and points westward.
For a full look at the forecast ahead, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.