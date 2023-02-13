A cloudy start but expect more sunshine and another mild day

Good Monday morning! A weak cold front is bringing in some clouds this morning along with a few sprinkles. Temperatures are hovering in the mid 30s area-wide with mostly to partly cloudy skies. By 9 AM, the clouds should start to work off to the east.
Highs for today will be in the mid 50s with WNW winds this afternoon sustained 10-15 with gusts up to 20-25 at times. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine for the rest of your Monday!
Tuesday
We will start Tuesday with partly cloudy skies with low temperatures back in the mid to lower 30s. Clouds will begin to increase through the morning hours.
After lunchtime, overcast conditions and scattered rain will begin to work in from the west as our next system will begin to work in. We may have a solid line of rain between 12 PM to 4 PM with a break in the rain. Then more widespread heavier rain will work in after 5-7 PM for Tuesday evening and last until midnight.
Wednesday
Wednesday morning will not be as cold as previous mornings. We will see temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 due to increased cloud cover. Those clouds and isolated scattered showers will begin to taper off throughout the morning and will give way to sunshine in the afternoon.
For a more in-depth look at the forecast for the rest of the week, Storm Team 18 Meteorologist David Siple breaks it all down on Chad's Weather Blog. Click, here, to see his full blog post.