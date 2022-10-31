A cloudy, foggy, and wet start to your Halloween

Good Monday morning and Happy Halloween! We are tracking light to moderate rain showers this morning so to view the radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
You'll want to watch the radar throughout your entire Halloween forecast since we will be tracking spotty showers for the day.
We are also tracking dense fog, mist, and drizzle this morning for the entire viewing area. Drive cautiously and make sure to use your low-beam headlights and drive slowly coming up to stop signs and stop lights.
Temperatures this morning are in the mid 50s for the region and will only top out this afternoon in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain will be possible all day long. I’ll clarify, it will not be an all-day rain and we will have some dry time.
Trick-or-Treat Forecast
Tonight, the rain will begin to move out however fog, mist and drizzle will likely be possible for the morning on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly cloudy conditions.
