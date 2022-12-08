A cloudy day expected with areas of mist throughout the day

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing lows in the mid to upper 30s this morning with mostly cloudy conditions. Some areas of lower visibility have been noted but overall, patchy fog will be possible across the viewing area.
Some light rain will be working in our far southern counties through the day but expect mostly cloudy skies with areas of drizzle and mist throughout the entire day. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
Friday will be a soggy day. Morning lows will be back in the mid to upper 30s with highs only in the lower 40s. Expect rain to work in by 6-8 AM in the morning then scattered to isolated chances by noon, then drizzle for the rest of the evening.