A cloudy, breezy, and cool start but more sunshine is expected this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are seeing overcast conditions skies with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s area-wide. Winds are currently out of the north at about 10-25 mph at times.
Clouds will begin to dissipate from the northeast today and give the entire viewing area sunshine around Noon today. Temperatures will only work up to the mid to lower 40s today.
Wednesday will be a somewhat cloudier day with more peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s and mid to upper 20s. Highs for the day will reach up to the mid 40s once again.
The dry weather lasts for most of Thursday, however, the rain will begin to move in late Thursday night and mostly into Friday morning. We will have to monitor a rain/snow line set up on Friday across our northern counties. A changeover to all snow will be likely Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Stay tuned!