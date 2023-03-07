 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A cloudy, breezy, and cool start but more sunshine is expected this afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Tuesday morning! We are seeing overcast conditions skies with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s area-wide. Winds are currently out of the north at about 10-25 mph at times.

Clouds will begin to dissipate from the northeast today and give the entire viewing area sunshine around Noon today. Temperatures will only work up to the mid to lower 40s today.

Wednesday will be a somewhat cloudier day with more peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s and mid to upper 20s. Highs for the day will reach up to the mid 40s once again.

The dry weather lasts for most of Thursday, however, the rain will begin to move in late Thursday night and mostly into Friday morning. We will have to monitor a rain/snow line set up on Friday across our northern counties. A changeover to all snow will be likely Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Stay tuned!