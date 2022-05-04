A cloudy and cooler day ahead with rain moving in tomorrow

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are bottoming out in the mid 40s area-wide with mostly cloudy skies and areas of light drizzle.
The rest of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. There may be a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. NE winds will keep temperatures cooler today with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cooler temperatures to the north will be more likely as they will be influenced by cool air coming off of Lake Michigan.
Thursday
We will begin with partly sunny conditions on Thursday. Rain is set to arrive later in the afternoon into the evening as low pressure will slowly begin to move into our area.
We will begin to see rain and a few thundershowers move in by 1 to 3 PM Thursday.
As we progress through Thursday night into Friday morning, waves of rain and storms will be likely.
Temperatures for Thursday will likely warm up slightly with the help of some sun in the morning and SE winds. Look for highs in the mid 60s.
Friday
More scattered rain will be possible Friday midday as the Low will essentially be slow-moving and progressively moving right through the heart of the WLFI viewing area. Expect a soggy and cloudy day on Friday.
Friday’s highs will be cooler with increased cloud cover, much cooler air aloft, and rain cooled air. Highs could only reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.
