A cloudy and cool Monday with dry weather the rest of the week

Good Monday morning! Well, if you are craving that fall feeling, you are going to love today's forecast! An interesting set-up is underway with a cut-off low to our NNW that will work in across Northern Indiana giving us chances for wrap-around scattered showers throughout the late morning and afternoon.
Morning lows are in the mid 50s with a brisk wind around 10 mph from the WSW. We’ll have increasing winds throughout the afternoon as well as increased cloudiness and chances for rain. This will help keep temperatures from rising today. Look for highs only to be in the mid 60s. We have to go back all the way to May 22nd, 23rd, 27th of this year to when we saw temperatures in the mid 60s!! Enjoy the fall-like air!
Rain chances today will start to ramp up late morning. It will not be an all-day rain by any means but scattered rain showers will really start after noontime today.
The rest of the week looks dry with warming temperatures.