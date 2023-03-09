A cloudier day ahead with rain, sleet, and snow expected tonight

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up with temperatures back into the mid to lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 40s with overcast conditions by this afternoon.
Rain and some sleet will begin to move in across the WLFI viewing area after 5 PM this evening. We could see about 0.2" to 0.5" of rain by Friday morning across the region. Further north of US 24 from Kentland to Peru, a rain/snow line may set up and areas north of 24 may see a very wet snow accumulation of 1" to 3" by Friday morning/afternoon. Slick spots may be possible overnight.
Friday, scattered areas of rain, sleet, and snow may be possible but not widespread. Impacts will low but certainly cannot rule out a slushy mess by this evening and into the morning hours as temperatures dip down in the lower 30s.
We clear out nicely for Saturday with highs only in the 30s then another system will work in on Sunday morning that could bring area-wide snow. Accumulations from that system may reach 1" to 3". Stay tuned!