 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A cloudier day ahead with rain, sleet, and snow expected tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up with temperatures back into the mid to lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 40s with overcast conditions by this afternoon. 

Rain and some sleet will begin to move in across the WLFI viewing area after 5 PM this evening. We could see about 0.2" to 0.5" of rain by Friday morning across the region. Further north of US 24 from Kentland to Peru, a rain/snow line may set up and areas north of 24 may see a very wet snow accumulation of 1" to 3" by Friday morning/afternoon. Slick spots may be possible overnight. 

Friday, scattered areas of rain, sleet, and snow may be possible but not widespread. Impacts will low but certainly cannot rule out a slushy mess by this evening and into the morning hours as temperatures dip down in the lower 30s. 

We clear out nicely for Saturday with highs only in the 30s then another system will work in on Sunday morning that could bring area-wide snow. Accumulations from that system may reach 1" to 3". Stay tuned!

Recommended for you