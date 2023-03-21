A cloudier and mild day ahead with rain for tonight

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures are in the lower 30s with high level clouds in the viewing area. More clouds will begin to work in with overcast conditions by the afternoon and especially by the evening. Winds will remain out of the S to SW gusting 25-30 mph. Highs will be near normal, which is in the lower 50s.
Tonight, rain chances will increase around and after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be a mostly to partly cloudy day with areas of drizzle and scattered light rain showers throughout the day. It won't be an all day rain but a few isolated chances for sprinkles will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Thursday, showers will be more widespread before a front moves in during the evening hours. Heavier rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will be likely. Depending on the placement of slow moving front, we could be in store for heavy rain. As of this morning, the front may be placed over Central Indiana. 1-3" of rain could be possible by Saturday night.