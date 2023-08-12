A clear night with rain working in for Sunday evening

Good Saturday evening! Tonight, skies should begin to clear out and leave us with clear conditions. The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight in our northern skies and sky conditions will be perfect for stargazers!
Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s with mostly clear skies. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible Sunday morning, especially in rural areas.
Sunday will be a mostly dry day with a bit more clouds by late morning and into the afternoon. Stray showers will be likely late in the day, mainly after 7 PM. Highs will be back into the mid 80s.
Storms will be likely Monday afternoon/evening with some being strong to severe. Highs will only be in the upper 70s with a cloudy dreary day expected. Lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday with highs only in the mid 70s.