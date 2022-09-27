A chilly start to your Tuesday with sunshine for this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are seeing our coolest temperatures this season this morning. Lows area-wide are in the low 40s and upper 30s. Expect clear skies to start out the day with more fair weather clouds bubbling up for the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to lower 60s. Winds will be strong from the NW at about 10-15 mph sustained with 25-30 mph gusts.
Tonight and through the morning hours on Wednesday clouds will likely stick around along with a few isolated sprinkles especially north of Lafayette. Overnight lows will once again be down into the lower 40s.
Partly sunny skies will be likely on Wednesday with highs only in the lower 60s with relatively calm wind.