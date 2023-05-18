A chilly morning with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up in the mid 40s across the WLFI viewing area with clear skies. We'll have another day of hazy days due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. This should not impact air quality.
Highs for today with be in the mid 70s with SE winds 5-10 mph. Look for mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds overnight tonight.
Friday, morning lows will be not as chilly. Look for lows in the lower 50s. Most of the morning should remain dry however, a cold front will begin to work in from NW to SE across the WLFI viewing area. A few rain showers and embedded thunder will likely be after noontime, giving us rain/storm chances through 6 PM. Rainfall totals look to only be 0.1" to 0.4".
We clear out and cool down with sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday.