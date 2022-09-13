A chilly morning but turning sunny and mild by the afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up to morning lows in the lower 50s area-wide. Some upper 40s have been noted further north. As the area of low pressure exits our region, we may see a couple of isolated sprinkles wrapping around. Decreasing cloud cover will occur today with high temperatures in the mid 70s.
For Wednesday, a few areas of patchy fog will be likely in the morning but then conditions will turn bright and sunny by mid to late morning. Lows will be back in the lower 50s with highs for the day in the lower 80s and upper 70s.
High pressure will continue to keep us sunny and dry but temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend.