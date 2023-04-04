A chance for storms this morning then turning partly sunny, windy, and warm

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up very mild this morning. Morning lows are ranging from the upper 40s to the northwest near Morocco and mid 50s in the Greater Lafayette area.
We are watching for the potential for storms to form to the southwest of the viewing area that may meander into our southern counties towards Lafayette. To check on the latest radar observations, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here. Some of these storms may have some hail and heavy rain.
The rest of the day will be warm and windy. Highs today will easily be in the mid to upper 70s with south winds gusting up to 30-40 mph at times this evening with partly sunny conditions.
For Wednesday, we could have a couple rounds of strong storms. The first being early in the morning as a cluster of storms that may pose a severe threat early in the morning. Then a line of strong storms will work through around Noon to 3 PM which will be the main cold front. Isolated tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will all be possible for tomorrow. Stay weather aware!