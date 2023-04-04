 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A chance for storms this morning then turning partly sunny, windy, and warm

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up very mild this morning. Morning lows are ranging from the upper 40s to the northwest near Morocco and mid 50s in the Greater Lafayette area. 

We are watching for the potential for storms to form to the southwest of the viewing area that may meander into our southern counties towards Lafayette. To check on the latest radar observations, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here. Some of these storms may have some hail and heavy rain. 

The rest of the day will be warm and windy. Highs today will easily be in the mid to upper 70s with south winds gusting up to 30-40 mph at times this evening with partly sunny conditions. 

For Wednesday, we could have a couple rounds of strong storms. The first being early in the morning as a cluster of storms that may pose a severe threat early in the morning. Then a line of strong storms will work through around Noon to 3 PM which will be the main cold front. Isolated tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will all be possible for tomorrow. Stay weather aware!

