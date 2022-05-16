A calm and comfortable next few days

Good Monday morning! We are under the influence of high pressure for today and most of Tuesday.
For today, morning lows are down into the lower 50s area-wide. We will work up just slightly above normal today with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Expect sunny skies with WNW winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25.
Tuesday
Another comfortable day with plenty of sunshine will be likely as the high pressure will move just south of the region.
We will continue to have N winds 5-10 mph keeping our temperatures moderated in the mid to upper 70s.
A few more clouds will likely develop late in the day and through the evening as an approaching complex will be moving in by very late Tuesday but mainly into Wednesday morning/early afternoon