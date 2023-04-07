A calm and cold night with a wonderful weekend ahead

Friday night: Mostly clear skies with an east wind 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the lower 30s with areas of frost Saturday morning.
Saturday: High temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east southeast 5-10 mph.
Saturday night: Clear skies with an east southeast wind around 5 mph. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
Easter Sunday: Sunny with some clouds by late in the evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with east southeast winds 5-10 mph.
Sunday night: Some clouds with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.