A brisk and breezy morning with comfortable temperatures today

Good Thursday morning! We are cooler this morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds are gusty out of the NE at around 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25-28 mph. It'll be a windy and sunny day with gusts up to 30 mph at times with very dry air. Highs for today will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tonight, temperatures will be cooler with clear skies and lows in the mid to lower 40s. We'll remain sunny for Friday with highs back to near normal, in the mid 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will be sunny to partly sunny and dry with highs in the 80s. Memorial Day appears to be fairly dry and warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s with sunny to partly sunny skies. A very low chance of an afternoon isolated and brief pop-up storm may be possible. Keep an eye on the radar if you have any plans on Monday.