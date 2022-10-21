A breezy, sunny, and warmer day ahead

Happy Friday morning! We are waking up much warmer than previous mornings. We are seeing lows in the mid to lower 40s with a few locations in the upper 30s. We'll have a warmer day ahead of us with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It'll still be a breezy day with gusts up to 25-30 mph at times from the south. It will certainly be a sunny day ahead!
For the upcoming weekend, the breezy and sunny weather will continue. Both days expect high temperatures in the upper 70s with strong south winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.
Our next hefty rain chance occurs Tuesday into Wednesday as another cold front will begin to move in.