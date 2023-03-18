A bitterly cold night ahead with tranquil weather for the next few days

Good Saturday night! We are in store for a bitterly cold night after a snowy and cold day. Skies will begin to clear out and give way to morning low temperatures for Sunday around 13. Some areas could see even cooler temperatures.
Sunday will remain sunny and clear with highs in the mid 30s with WNW to W winds 5-10 mph. Tranquil weather will continue for Monday with sunshine. Morning lows on Monday will be in the lower 20s and upper teens. Southerly winds will help bring in warmer temperatures for Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
We warm up back to near normal and above for Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances work in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Another round of heavy rain and even storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s then fall throughout the day on Friday.