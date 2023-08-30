A beautiful day ahead with cool temperatures tonight

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 50s with mostly clear skies. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible in rural areas. We'll have nice blue skies and sunshine today with highs in the mid to lower 70s. It'll be breezy with wind gusts from the NNE 20-30 mph at times.
Thursday morning will likely be the coolest morning since June 10th. Lows are expected to be in the upper 40s. Some areas of fog are possible. Tomorrow's high temperature will be in the mid 70s with sunny skies.
Dry and sunny weather conditions will be likely over the next week with climbing temperatures into the 90s by the holiday weekend.