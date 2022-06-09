6-9-22 Storm Team Forecast

Clouds will give way to sunshine for this afternoon with pleasant conditions. High today near 78 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Enjoy because more rain is back in the forecast to end the work week. Increasing clouds overnight with rain showers possible by lunch time tomorrow. Cooler with high around 73 degrees. Widespread showers through Friday evening, with a rumble of thunder not out of the question.
Weekend will bring sun and drier, milder weather.
Hottest air of the season arrives next week.