Wabash partners with NASCAR to fight hunger

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette-based company is joining forces with NASCAR to help end hunger.
A t-shirt was designed by a Wabash employee's daughter as part of the company's partnership with Team Penske.
Also included on the t-shirt is a signature of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.
These shirts will be sold at the Penske merch tent at NASCAR's Hollywood Casino 400 race on September 10th.
You can also purchase online by clicking here. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America.
Wabash's partnership with Feeding America supports mobile food pantry programs across the nation, including Food Finders Food Bank.
Wabash will also host a month-long, public text-to-donate campaign next month.