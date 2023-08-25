 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Wabash partners with NASCAR to fight hunger

Wabash t-shirt

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette-based company is joining forces with NASCAR to help end hunger.

A t-shirt was designed by a Wabash employee's daughter as part of the company's partnership with Team Penske.

Also included on the t-shirt is a signature of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

These shirts will be sold at the Penske merch tent at NASCAR's Hollywood Casino 400 race on September 10th.

You can also purchase online by clicking here. All proceeds will benefit Feeding America.

Wabash's partnership with Feeding America supports mobile food pantry programs across the nation, including Food Finders Food Bank.

Wabash will also host a month-long, public text-to-donate campaign next month.

