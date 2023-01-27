 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds this afternoon...

A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will
create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this
afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon.
Shortly after sunset, winds will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Gold and Black LIVE Jan 27, Special guest Mike Berghoff

  • Updated
  • 0
Gold and black live logo 9-22

Join us today on WLFI.com at 2 p.m. for Gold and Black Live! Our guest today will be Purdue Board of Trustees Chairperson Mike Berghoff.

Tags

Recommended for you