April 22, AM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & Storms & Warmth

Wave of some sct'd showers early this morning& another wave of some sct'd showers/t'storms late morning-early afternoon, but coverage 30-35%.
Otherwise it is clouds/sun & 67-79 today (warmest southwest) with east-southeast wind becoming south 15-25 mph.
Multiple rounds of severe storms Plains to western Corn Belt this afternoon to Sunday morning:
This, after south-southwest winds gusting to 35-40 mph tomorrow amidst sunshine, some clouds & highs 81-85.
Showers & t'storms arrive late Sunday afternoon & last into Sunday evening.
Although the better severe weather risk will be west, northwest, southwest of our area Friday-Sunday morning, it looks like MARGINAL RISK could occur in our area.
Isolated severe weather risk could occur.
After highs 78-83, the showers & storms move in.
The heating, but lack of better shear, will lead to a pulsey line/band of storms.
We will monitor. If the shear & overall wind fields increase aloft then severe risk would be upgraded to more scattered severe (SLIGHT RISK parameters).
After a couple of showers early Monday, we see decreasing clouds with highs 58-63 followed by 35-41 Monday night.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy with highs 55-60 with lows 31-34 Tuesday night.
After partly cloudy skies & 57-64 Wednesday, we should warm to 65-70 Thursday.
A few showers & storms are possible Thursday night.
