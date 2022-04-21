April 22, 1 AM Weather Forecast Update-Some Showers & Storms & Warmth

Wave of some sct'd showers early this morning& another wave of some sct'd showers/t'storms late morning-early afternoon, but coverage 30-35%.
Otherwise it is clouds/sun & 67-79 today (warmest southwest) with east-southeast wind becoming south 15-25 mph.
Multiple rounds of severe storms Plains to western Corn Belt this afternoon to Sunday morning:
This, after south-southwest winds gusting to 35-40 mph tomorrow amidst sunshine, some clouds & highs 81-85.
Showers & t'storms arrive late Sunday afternoon & last into Sunday evening.
Although the better severe weather risk will be west, northwest, southwest of our area Friday-Sunday morning, it looks like MARGINAL RISK could occur in our area.
Isolated severe weather risk could occur.
After highs 78-83, the showers & storms move in.
The heating, but lack of better shear, will lead to a pulsey line/band of storms.
We will monitor. If the shear & overall wind fields increase aloft then severe risk would be upgraded to more scattered severe (SLIGHT RISK parameters).
After a couple of showers early Monday, we see decreasing clouds with highs 58-63 followed by 35-41 Monday night.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy with highs 55-60 with lows 31-34 Tuesday night.
After partly cloudy skies & 57-64 Wednesday, we should warm to 65-70 Thursday.
A few showers & storms are possible Thursday night.
Your overview of the next 7 days covered in the discussion above.
It still looks like we may have to deal with severe weather risk either Friday &/or Saturday (April 29/30).
You can see the warmth pushing back northeastward late next week.
Potential of 70s are there Friday & potentially 70s to 80 Saturday at this point.
If everything lines up with what is being projected data, a regional outbreak of severe storms is possible from Missouri to Arkansas to Kentucky, Indiana & also Illinois.
A couple of waves of cooler weather with some frost is expected in early May.
For examples, in this US model projection, you can see the cool temperatures here & over the Great Lakes to Midwest & the Northeast.
Below normal temperatures for early May overall:
Warmer than normal weather returns & tends to dominate late May.
Rainfall looks above normal for May, but there should be windows to get corn & soybeans planted.
The first half of Summer temperatures anomalies looks like this:
Second half trends this way:
Summer precipitation looks like this (yellow below normal rainfall, green above normal) in Canadian model.
Dryness focused Plains to Midwest. Strong Southwest Monsoon means above normal rainfall Desert Southwest to the Rockies.
Thinking parts of Northeast & Southeast will see above normal rainfall.