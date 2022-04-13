April 13, AM Weather Forecast Update-Windy, Cooler Weather for a Bit

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain
and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

April 13, AM Weather Forecast Update-Windy, Cooler Weather for a Bit

  • Updated
  • 0
Working on this....

More soon....

Only wind damage reports from this evening were out of Carroll & Clinton counties with powerlines & transformer down near Burlington & Cutler & one large limb & one tree down in northern Clinton County near Rossville.

__________________________________________

Period of strong winds is possible for a bit tonight with gusts 40-53 mph for a time, then decreasing to 35 mph late.  Showers end & skies clear with lows 35-40 & wind chills dropping to 25-32.

With lots of sunshine, highs Thursday reach 54-62 with west-southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Clouds increase late, few isolated showers possible Thursday night-early Friday morning with lows near 40 to mid 40s.

After sun, it clouds back up Friday with southwest winds gusting 30-40 mph & highs 57-63.  Some showers & isolated t'showers are possible later in the day.

Saturday looks mostly sunny, but windy & cool with highs 52-57.  Northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph.

Frost is likely with 28-32 Saturday night with clear skies & light winds.

After sunshine , we cloud up later Easter Sunday with evening-night showers possible.  Highs of 53-59 are expected with less wind.

After a few showers Monday AM, we see sunshine (more clouds north though) with highs 50-57.

After 34-38 Monday night, we cloud up Tuesday with southeast winds & late showers with highs 55-63.

Showers & storms are likely Wednesday with strong southerly winds & highs 66-72.  MARGINAL RISK parameters get as far north as Fountain & Montgomery counties.  SLIGHT RISK parameters show up over southeastern Missouri to northeastern Texas.

Warmth & storm risk bounces back April 22 & onward to April 29.

It is a good severe weather pattern for the Plains & Midwest once again with cold trough in the Rockies & High Plains & the unstable warmth farther eastward.

CIPS analog shows that well.  Note the above normal temperatures over the Midwest & overall eastern U.S.

Note the wetness here in that active storm track April 22-29:

CIPS analog shows high potential of severe weather events & outbreaks for this period from Texas & Oklahoma to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio to Mississippi.

Current analogs suggest the highest risk averaged out for events in this period of time will be Oklahoma to Illinois.

When we break this down further to see the potential of lots of severe weather, this shows probability elevated for at least 10 severe weather reports within 110 km of a point.

