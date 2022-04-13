April 13,11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Windy, Cooler Weather for a Bit

Only wind damage reports from this evening were out of Carroll & Clinton counties with powerlines & transformer down near Burlington & Cutler & one large limb & one tree down in northern Clinton County near Rossville.
The biggest warmth the past two days fueling a lot of the severe weather with the shear & forcing has been west, south & east of here. We still had an exceptionally warmth night last night (rising temperatures to 65-70). Highs yesterday were 68-74. Today they were 66-70.
Period of strong winds is possible for a bit tonight with gusts 40-53 mph for a time, then decreasing to 35 mph late. Showers end & skies clear with lows 35-40 & wind chills dropping to 25-32.
With lots of sunshine, highs Thursday reach 54-62 with west-southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
Clouds increase late, few isolated showers possible Thursday night-early Friday morning with lows near 40 to mid 40s.
After sun, it clouds back up Friday with southwest winds gusting 30-40 mph & highs 57-63. Some showers & isolated t'showers are possible later in the day.
Saturday looks mostly sunny, but windy & cool with highs 52-57. Northwest winds may gust 30-40 mph.
Frost is likely with 28-32 Saturday night with clear skies & light winds.
After sunshine , we cloud up later Easter Sunday with evening-night showers possible. Highs of 53-59 are expected with less wind.
After a few showers Monday AM, we see sunshine (more clouds north though) with highs 50-57.
After 34-38 Monday night, we cloud up Tuesday with southeast winds & late showers with highs 55-63.
Showers & storms are likely Wednesday with strong southerly winds & highs 66-72. MARGINAL RISK parameters get as far north as Fountain & Montgomery counties. SLIGHT RISK parameters show up over southeastern Missouri to northeastern Texas.
Warmth & storm risk bounces back April 22 & onward to April 29.
It is a good severe weather pattern for the Plains & Midwest once again with cold trough in the Rockies & High Plains & the unstable warmth farther eastward.
CIPS analog shows that well. Note the above normal temperatures over the Midwest & overall eastern U.S.
Note the wetness here in that active storm track April 22-29:
CIPS analog shows high potential of severe weather events & outbreaks for this period from Texas & Oklahoma to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio to Mississippi.
Current analogs suggest the highest risk averaged out for events in this period of time will be Oklahoma to Illinois.
When we break this down further to see the potential of lots of severe weather, this shows probability elevated for at least 10 severe weather reports within 110 km of a point.
Early May looks cooler than normal:
Early May looks drier than normal:
Shots of cooler weather may last to mid-May.
Latter half of May currently looks warmer than normal & summer-like.
Cooler than normal weather will likely occur over the central & northern Rockies to Pacific Northwest.
This is a good pattern for some severe weather in the area with lots of heat here, trough West, ridging East with storminess in the middle.
Summer still looks warmer than normal with core of strongest ridge & intense heat in the Plains (especially Kansas to Texas). Another hot ridge may set up frequently in the Northeast.
All will expand & contract off & on into our area with surges of heat between some relief.
This shows up in the European ECMWF long-range outlook:
Summer still looks drier than normal overall: