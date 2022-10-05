Update: Learning more about Purdue homicide

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— 20 year-old Purdue student Varun Chheda has allegedly been killed by his roommate inside their McCutcheon Hall dorm room early Wednesday morning.
That roommate, 22-year old Ji Min Sha, an international student from Seoul, South Korea, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. to report the incident. Sha was arrested for murder at the scene and is being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail.
According to the county coroner, the cause of death was determined to be multiple sharp force traumatic injuries, and the manner of death has been officially ruled a homicide.
This is the first homicide to occur on Purdue's campus since 2014.
According to Purdue Police Chief, Leslie Wiete, there were no signs of a struggle at the scene.
"Neither one of them was asleep," Wiete said. "And I believe this was unprovoked and senseless"
Wiete also addressed concerns from students about why there was no alert message sent out to the student body.
"So in this situation, if we didn't have the suspect in custody as quickly as we did we would have absolutely sent out a Purdue alert," Wiete said. "But we had him very quickly and there was no threat to campus by this individual any further."
Purdue President Mitch Daniels sent out a statement to students via email Wednesday morning.
In the statement, Daniels says, "This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event."
Chheda was from Indianapolis and was studying data science at Purdue. According to Wiete, his family was notified in-person by one of the department's investigators.
"All I can say is really from the Purdue Police Department and Purdue University," Wiete said. "Our hearts go out to the family, the victim, friends and anybody who knew him or anybody he may have touched."
Chheda graduated from Park Tudor School in Indianapolis in 2020 and was a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship that year.
Park Tudor Interim Head of School, Dennis Bisgaard, released a statement Wednesday morning:
"The entire Park Tudor community is incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Varun Chheda, Park Tudor class of 2020. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time."
Students on campus have come to one consensus: they are shocked.
"Like I've never seen this before," said Purdue freshman, Heman Liang. "It was right below me and I was like dang, I can't sleep anymore."
When Sha was asked at the Tippecanoe County Jail why he did it, he said, "I love my family."
Wiete added that this is an ongoing investigation and will be for quite some time.