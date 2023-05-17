Tom Murtaugh Receives 2023 Crystal Bison Award

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Wednesday, May 17th Bison Financial group held its 14th annual Crystal Bison award ceremony.
This year’s recipient of the award is county commissioner, Tom Murtaugh.
The Crystal Bison award celebrates and recognizes those who dedicate their time to volunteering in the community.
Murtaugh was nominated by the Greater Lafayette Commerce and was also recognized for his work with United Way of Greater Lafayette.
For winning the award, Murtaugh receives 3 thousand dollars for his non-profits. The four other finalists receive 1 thousand dollars for their respective non profit as well.
Both the mayor of Lafayette, Tony Roswarski and mayor of West Lafayette John Dennis were at the award ceremony. Together, the two mayors proclaimed May ‘Volunteerism month’ for the Greater Lafayette community.
Finalists for the 2023 Crystal Bison Award:
Don Caddy- Civic Theater
Grayce Lechtenberg- Art Museum of Greater Lafayette
Tom Murtaugh (Winner*)- Greater Lafayette Commerce/United Way of Greater Lafayette
Nancy Piggott- Lafayette Transitional Housing Center
Gail Polles- Lafayette Master Chorale & Children’s Choir