Taste of Tippecanoe deemed successful

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The streets of downtown Lafayette may have been quiet recently, but Saturday evening, they were bustling with thousands of people, bands, and vendors.
This was The Arts Federation's first year hosting the Taste of Tippecanoe with their new name, and according to TAF, the Taste was successful.
29 regional food vendors were in attendance with many of them selling out.
Credit card records showed that sales were 3 times the amount from 2021.
However, for next year's Taste they hope to have more volunteers.
We generally need 200 people who are volunteering their time working at a ticket both, working at the gates helping people get into the event, going behind the scenes and dealing with things like trash," TAF Chief Operating Officer, Ann Fields Monical said. "So those issues again, kind of hamstringed us in ways that I think that having more people next year would be helpful."
The Taste also featured musical bands and artists of several different genres.
Those included Latin, Country, Blues, Roots, and Reggae.