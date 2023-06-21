Zach Edey has been nominated for an ESPY

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Men's Basketball's Big Man Zach Edey is making national headlines once again. This time, Edey has been nominated for an ESPY award.
Edey, along with three other collegiate athletes, has been nominated for the Best Male College Athlete by ESPN.
The other athletes nominated include USC Quarterback and Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Creighton Soccer player Duncan McGuire, and Duke Lacross player Brennan O'Neil.
Getting nominated for a national award is something Edey is very used to.
Over the past few months, he swept all the National Player of the Year awards among other national honors.
We'll find out if Edey's trophy case will be growing on July 12 when the ESPY awards take place.