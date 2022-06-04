West Lafayette Harrison defeats Penn to win Semi-State Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Harrison Raiders were back in action in the 4A Semi-State Championship against the Penn Kingsmen.
In the 1st inning, Penn struggled to get past the Raiders pitching and defense, and were unable to put up any points.
On the other hand, Harrison starts off strong and scores three runs to make it 3-0.
The 2nd inning was a battle of the defense and the outfielders on both teams got a chance to shine.
Neither team scored any runs, so the game stayed 3-0.
The 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th innings would remain the same as the second, no points were added by either teams.
The 7th inning was do or die for Penn, and they wouldn't go down without a fight.
Harmony Looney would allow one runner to advance to home place to finally get the Kingsmen on the board.
However, it still wasn't enough to tie the game or save Penn from elimination
The game ends in Harrison winning 3-1.
The Raiders take the trophy home and will go on to play Roncolli at Bittinger Stadium at Purdue University.
An official date has not been scheduled yet.