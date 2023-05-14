WATCH: McCutcheon baseball wins the NCC Championship

McCutcheon defeated Lafayette Jeff, 10-2, after a dominant sixth inning.
The Mavericks led 2-1 until the sixth.
Sage Adams, Logan Marsell and Owen Smith each got on base because of Broncho errors.
With two outs, several runs were walked in.
Lafayette Jeff changed pitchers but McCutcheon continued to reach home plate.
Sage Adams drilled one to center field knocking in two more runs.
McCutcheon scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth, securing the NCC Championship title.
The winning pitcher, Owen Smith discussed how special this is for his team.
"One thing we've really talked about all year is being resilient and I think that is the definition of resilience there," Smith said. "And just getting that cushion was really great for us and able to close it out there at the end. We've kind of been down a little bit some games, not playing our best, but this was really awesome to get out here and get in tournament situation and a winner go home situation and just win it, it's awesome. And this is the first one I've been a part of and all championships are great. So this is a really good one to be a part of."