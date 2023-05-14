WATCH: Harrison softball wins the NCC Championship

Harrison got on the board early putting up two runs in the first inning.
McCutcheon answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the second.
It remained scoreless until the top of the fifth, when the Raiders exploded.
Harrison scored six runs making it an 8-1 ballgame.
Top of the sixth, the Raiders add five more runs, forcing an early finish.
Harrison defeated McCutcheon 13-1 to claim the NCC Conference Title.
Harrison's Whitney Duell credited her teammates for picking each other up and being able to come away with the win.
"I feel like Coach preaches adjustments all game, and we finally started making adjustments and seeing the ball really well," Duell said. "I think once one starts hitting, everybody starts hitting, and I think that's what got it going. So I'm really grateful. I'm really grateful we came together. This is a team and it's different from last year, but we all are a family and we showed that today. And I'm really thankful and really grateful for that win. Hopefully we can continue that."