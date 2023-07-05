Trey Kaufman-Renn is looking forward to showing you a new version of Boiler Ball

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Men’s Basketball is preparing for another memorable year. Sophomore Trey Kaufman-Renn is looking to contribute more in year two with Purdue.
The Redshirt sophomore has grown tremendously since he came to West Lafayette. Ever since he stepped on the court, he’s been playing like he has something to prove.
Trey Kaufman-Renn said, “What my life’s been like, what I’ve been through, I’ve always kind of played with a chip on my shoulder.”
And we got to first experience that kind of play last year.
Kaufman-Renn was able to play in every matchup and managed to average 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. However, this year he said he hopes to do better.
So, Kaufman-Renn is sticking to a very simple game plan to ensure he meets his goals.
He told me, “Just getting better at the overall game really. I mean it’s not rocket science, it’s just kind of improving day by day. You want to be the best player you can be by the time the season starts, and you continue that growth to the end of the season.”
Kaufman-Renn hopes his individual growth this year will ultimately contribute to the growth of the team as a whole. He said that this year you’ll see a different version of Boiler Ball, a version that you should be excited about starting now.
Kaufman-Renn said, “I just, I don’t see how another team has all the factors that we have coming for us. A chip on our shoulder, experience, talent, all those things combined, and then how close we are as a team. I think that should give us a really good chance.”
You’ll get a chance to see this team for the first time on November 6 when they take on Samford.