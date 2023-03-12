Purdue Men's Basketball beats Penn State 67-65 to win the Big Ten Tournament championship

Weather Alert

...Scattered to Numerous Snow Showers Today into this Evening, Snow Squalls Possible... Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected to develop today. A few of these snow showers may be briefly intense, and a few snow squalls will be possible. Minor spotty accumulations of an inch or less will be possible in some locations, although accumulations will be variable and will likely begin to melt quickly. Accumulations will generally be limited to grassy surfaces, except in locations where briefly intense snowfall rates are able to overwhelm the warmth of paved surfaces. Briefly poor or variable visibilities are likely at times today, and localized slick spots may develop on roadways, bridges, and other surfaces. Use caution if traveling across central Indiana today into this evening.