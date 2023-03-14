WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Commentator Bobby Riddell joins us in the WLFI studio to talk Purdue Men's and Women's tournament basketball.
Purdue Commentator Bobby Riddell talks Purdue basketball
Gordon Jackson
