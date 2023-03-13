NCAA Tournaments begins this week; Both Purdue teams playing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Boilermakers are your Big Ten regular season champions and Big Ten Tournament champions, but this is only the start of the Madness.
The bracket is out and Purdue is the NO. 1 seed in the East. All eyes are on the Boilermakers first round matchup in Columbus, Ohio.
Purdue will play at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday at 6:50 p.m. They will face the winner of Texas Southern and Farleigh Dickinson who have to compete in one of the first four games on Wednesday night.So Purdue won't know their actual opponent for another few days.
The men's team isn't the only team going dancing in Columbus.
The Purdue women's basketball team will face No. 11 St John's in Columbus as well.
The women are playing in the first four on Thursday.
So Boiler fans, Columbus is the place to be this upcoming week.
We'll keep you updated throughout the week on how the beginning of the tournament goes.