Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Scattered to Numerous Snow Showers Today into this Evening,
Snow Squalls Possible...

Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected to develop today.
A few of these snow showers may be briefly intense, and a few
snow squalls will be possible. Minor spotty accumulations of an
inch or less will be possible in some locations, although
accumulations will be variable and will likely begin to melt
quickly. Accumulations will generally be limited to grassy
surfaces, except in locations where briefly intense snowfall rates
are able to overwhelm the warmth of paved surfaces.

Briefly poor or variable visibilities are likely at times today,
and localized slick spots may develop on roadways, bridges, and
other surfaces. Use caution if traveling across central Indiana
today into this evening.

NCAA Tournaments begins this week; Both Purdue teams playing

Purdue men going into March Madness as the East No.1 seed.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Boilermakers are your Big Ten regular season champions and Big Ten Tournament champions, but this is only the start of the Madness.

The bracket is out and Purdue is the NO. 1 seed in the East. All eyes are on the Boilermakers first round matchup in Columbus, Ohio.

Purdue will play at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Friday at 6:50 p.m. They will face the winner of Texas Southern and Farleigh Dickinson who have to compete in one of the first four games on Wednesday night.So Purdue won't know their actual opponent for another few days.

The men's team isn't the only team going dancing in Columbus.

The Purdue women's basketball team will face No. 11 St John's in Columbus as well.

The women are playing in the first four on Thursday.

So Boiler fans, Columbus is the place to be this upcoming week.

We'll keep you updated throughout the week on how the beginning of the tournament goes.

