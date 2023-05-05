 Skip to main content
Track and Field: NCC Conference Championship Results

  • Updated
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)--The NCC conference championships took place at Lafayette Jefferson High School Friday, May 5th. 

Team results and Individual winners in each event are listed below:

Girl’s Team Results:

  1. Harrison: 154 Points

  2. McCutcheon: 147.50 Points

  3. Lafayette Jeff: 75.50 Points

  4. Kokomo: 64.50 Points

  5. Muncie Central: 50 Points

  6. Marion: 42 Points

  7. Logansports: 29.50 Points

  8. (T) Anderson: 25 Points

      8. (T) Richmond: 25 Points 

      10. Indianapolis Arsenal Tech: 11 Points 

Boy’s Team Results: 

  1. Harrison: 181 Points

  2. Richmond: 88 Points

  3. McCutcheon: Points

  4. Muncie Central: 72 Points (tie)

  5. Marion: 72 Points (tie)

  6. Lafayette Jeff: 60 Points

  7. Kokomo: 32 Points

  8. Logansport: 20 Points

  9. Anderson: 15 Points

  10.  Indianapolis Arsenal Tech: 10 Points 

Girl’s Individual Winners:

 

Field Events: 

High Jump: Victoria Hardnett (Muncie Central)- 5-2 mark

Discuss Throw: Autumn Craig (Harrison)- 112-8 mark  

Shot Put: Autumn Craig (Harrison)- 39-7 mark  

Long Jump: Jade Wiese (Lafayette Jeff)- 17-3.75 mark

Pole Vault: Katya Hupy (Harrison)- 9-3 mark

 

Track Events:

100 Meter Hurdles: Zoe Allen (Anderson)- 15.92

300 Meter Hurdles: Sydney Copeland (McCutcheon)- 48.91 

100 Meter Dash: Reanna Jones (Kokomo)- 12.84

200 Meter Dash: Jacquiline Williams (Marion)- 27.46 

400 Meter Dash: Scarlett Reksel (McCutcheon)- 1:01.81

800 Meter Run: Nami Inoue (McCutcheon)- 2:24.04 

1600 Meter Run: Kamilla Gibson (Lafayette Jeff)- 5:33.95

3200 Meter Run:  Kaitlyn Manfra (Harrison)- 11:45.11 

4x100 Meter Relay: Lafayette Jeff- 50.22

4x400 Meter Relay: McCutcheon- 4:09.92

4x800 Meter Relay: McCutcheon- 9:59.95 

Boy’s Individual Winners: 

 

Field Events: 

High Jump: Gunner Kovach (Richmond)- 6-6 mark 

Discuss Throw: Emmanuel Taylor (Muncie Central)- 152-4 mark 

Shot Put: Kenny Cunningham (Richmond)- 48-9.50 mark 

Long Jump: Jacob Schwartz (Harrison)- 21-2.25 mark

Pole Vault: Gavin Goodwin (Harrison)- 13-0 mark 

 

Track Events:

110 Meter Hurdles: Leo Boyd (Muncie Central)- 15.36

300 Meter Hurdles: Jamaree McClinton (Kokomo)- 41.09 

100 Meter Dash: Finley Huber (Harrison)- 11.02

200 Meter Dash: Ashton Chambers (Muncie Central)- 21.00 *(Meet Record) 

400 Meter Dash: Andres Negron-Carrero (Harrison)- 49.12 

800 Meter Run: Jaiden Goins (Harrison)- 1:58.64 

1600 Meter Run: Jaiden Goins (Harrison)- 4:32.15

3200 Meter Run: Ian Lah (Harrison)- 9:58.70

4x100 Meter Relay: Harrison- 42.84

4x400 Meter Relay: Harrison- 3:23.81

4x800 Meter Relay: Harrison- 8:21.73 

 

 

