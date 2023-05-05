Track and Field: NCC Conference Championship Results

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)--The NCC conference championships took place at Lafayette Jefferson High School Friday, May 5th.
Team results and Individual winners in each event are listed below:
Girl’s Team Results:
Harrison: 154 Points
McCutcheon: 147.50 Points
Lafayette Jeff: 75.50 Points
Kokomo: 64.50 Points
Muncie Central: 50 Points
Marion: 42 Points
Logansports: 29.50 Points
(T) Anderson: 25 Points
8. (T) Richmond: 25 Points
10. Indianapolis Arsenal Tech: 11 Points
Boy’s Team Results:
Harrison: 181 Points
Richmond: 88 Points
McCutcheon: Points
Muncie Central: 72 Points (tie)
Marion: 72 Points (tie)
Lafayette Jeff: 60 Points
Kokomo: 32 Points
Logansport: 20 Points
Anderson: 15 Points
Indianapolis Arsenal Tech: 10 Points
Girl’s Individual Winners:
Field Events:
High Jump: Victoria Hardnett (Muncie Central)- 5-2 mark
Discuss Throw: Autumn Craig (Harrison)- 112-8 mark
Shot Put: Autumn Craig (Harrison)- 39-7 mark
Long Jump: Jade Wiese (Lafayette Jeff)- 17-3.75 mark
Pole Vault: Katya Hupy (Harrison)- 9-3 mark
Track Events:
100 Meter Hurdles: Zoe Allen (Anderson)- 15.92
300 Meter Hurdles: Sydney Copeland (McCutcheon)- 48.91
100 Meter Dash: Reanna Jones (Kokomo)- 12.84
200 Meter Dash: Jacquiline Williams (Marion)- 27.46
400 Meter Dash: Scarlett Reksel (McCutcheon)- 1:01.81
800 Meter Run: Nami Inoue (McCutcheon)- 2:24.04
1600 Meter Run: Kamilla Gibson (Lafayette Jeff)- 5:33.95
3200 Meter Run: Kaitlyn Manfra (Harrison)- 11:45.11
4x100 Meter Relay: Lafayette Jeff- 50.22
4x400 Meter Relay: McCutcheon- 4:09.92
4x800 Meter Relay: McCutcheon- 9:59.95
Boy’s Individual Winners:
Field Events:
High Jump: Gunner Kovach (Richmond)- 6-6 mark
Discuss Throw: Emmanuel Taylor (Muncie Central)- 152-4 mark
Shot Put: Kenny Cunningham (Richmond)- 48-9.50 mark
Long Jump: Jacob Schwartz (Harrison)- 21-2.25 mark
Pole Vault: Gavin Goodwin (Harrison)- 13-0 mark
Track Events:
110 Meter Hurdles: Leo Boyd (Muncie Central)- 15.36
300 Meter Hurdles: Jamaree McClinton (Kokomo)- 41.09
100 Meter Dash: Finley Huber (Harrison)- 11.02
200 Meter Dash: Ashton Chambers (Muncie Central)- 21.00 *(Meet Record)
400 Meter Dash: Andres Negron-Carrero (Harrison)- 49.12
800 Meter Run: Jaiden Goins (Harrison)- 1:58.64
1600 Meter Run: Jaiden Goins (Harrison)- 4:32.15
3200 Meter Run: Ian Lah (Harrison)- 9:58.70
4x100 Meter Relay: Harrison- 42.84
4x400 Meter Relay: Harrison- 3:23.81
4x800 Meter Relay: Harrison- 8:21.73