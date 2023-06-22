The Big Ten releases the 2023-24 schedules for women's basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Big Ten Basketball schedules for women's basketball just dropped today. Now, we can take a look at what teams Purdue will be facing off against this year.
The Boilermakers will be playing 18 conference games this season.
The schedule features four away games, four home games, and five games that will be a home-and-away series.
Looking at the home-and-away opponents, Purdue will be hosting, and traveling to, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Wisconsin.
The Gold and Black will be traveling to Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, and Northwestern.
And for the home games the team will host Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, and Rutgers.
Later dates and times for the games will be announced at a later date.