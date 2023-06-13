The 2023 Indy Classic will feature Purdue taking on Arizona

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Men's Basketball will be playing in the Indy Classic for the second consecutive year. This time the Gold and Black will be facing off against the Arizona Wildcats.
The last time we saw this matchup was the 2017 season when the two teams faced off in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Purdue ended up coming away victorious winning 89-64.
This year's game will be taking place in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16.
The other game that will be played in the doubleheader will be Ball State vs Indiana State.
According to Purdue Sports, times for both games will come out at a later date.