Softball: West Lafayette Harrison defeats Columbia City Eagles 9-4

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Harrison Girl's Softball took to the field to take on the Columbia City Eagles in the Semi-State Semifinals 4A tournament at their home stadium.
Nobody would score in the first inning, both teams played tough defense to start the game.
The 2nd inning was a different story; Harrison would draw first blood against Columbia City with a 1-0 lead.
The 3rd inning would prove to be competitive as Columbia City answers back with 3 runs and take the lead. Harrison would score 1 run to shorten the Eagles lead to 3-2.
The 4th inning highlighted both teams defenses as neither team adds any points to the scoreboard. In the 5th inning, Columbia City can't extend their lead. Harrison ties the game at 3-3.
The 6th would blow this game wide open. Columbia City is unable to get the lead back despite their best efforts. It was all Harrison as they reclaim the lead 9-3.
In the 7th inning, the Eagles trailed 9-3 but the infield Brooke Lickey got a single home run to bring Columbia City 9-4, but unfortunately that wouldn't be enough to close the gap.
The Raiders defeat the Eagles and advance onto the 4A Semi-State Championship.
The Raiders will be back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday night to face off against the Penn Kingsmen. Pitcher Sydney Miller of Harrison would throw 10 strikeouts to lead her team to victory.