SCAI releases who will play in North-South All-Star Game

Kylie Dugan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school softball will wrap up the 2023 season this weekend. Since we're close to ending things, it's time to announce who made this year's 2023 SCAI All-Star Game.

Starting off with the North team: Pailei Cripe of Logansport, Maggie Robbins of McCutcheo, Kylie Dugan of Harrison, and Kynzie Mollenkopf of Caston all made the cut.

The lone area athlete representing the South Team is Morgan Coolsey of Seeger.

The SCAI North-South All-Star game will take place later this month on June 24th.

