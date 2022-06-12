Roncalli dominates Harrison 16-0 in the IHSAA Class 4A Softball State Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Harrison Raiders went toe to toe with the Roncalli Royals in the IHSSA Class 4A Softball State Championship Saturday night at Bittinger Stadium.
In the 1st inning, the Royals drawing first blood against the Raiders with the scoring being 1-0.
Neither team would score in the second inning, as both teams showed their defensive prowess.
The third inning was where the Royals would blow this game wide open, scoring 8 more points, including a single home run. The Raiders are unable to answer and the score gets to 9-0.
The 4th inning is a similar story to the 3rd with Roncalli adding 3 more points to make the game 12-0.
Roncalli would dominate the Raiders to end with the score of 16-0.
Roncalli completed a perfect 33-0 season and are the winners of the 4A State Championship.