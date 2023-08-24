Purdue Volleyball opens season up this weekend facing top opponents

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We are now one day away from Purdue Volleyball opening up its season. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Eva Hudson is returning along with fifth-year Maddie Schermerhorn. To add to the exciting year, Purdue will be playing at least one ranked opponent every week.
One person who’s ready to get the season underway is head coach Dave Shondell.
The last time we spoke to him was at Big Ten Media Days where he said his focus going into fall camp was on finding a setter.
But now, that’s no longer a concern. Shondell said, “We’ve actually got three setters playing at a high level. All three are playing at a level better than I expected, which is good. Which is really good.”
The setter who is setting up to be the number one is transfer player Lorrin Poulter who is fully healthy and more than ready to go.
However, she’s not the only player to look out for this year. Purdue has weapons all around the court. From freshmen to fifth years, this is a team that’s got a lot of talent.
And it’s a team Shondell says is the most competitive he’s coached. He said, “In this league, because there’s such a fine line between the teams that are going to win championships and not win championships, or advance to the Sweet 16 or not advance to the Sweet 16, a lot of the mental attributes are really important. So I think that we’ve shown that we have that. We have high expectations and it’s just a matter of letting the fur fly here this weekend.”
This weekend the Boilers will be taking on Duke, Creighton, and Loyola Chicago.
All the action starts this Friday in Holloway at 7.