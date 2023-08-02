Purdue Volleyball lets us know how the team is feeling ahead of a big year

CHICAGO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Big Ten held its second annual Big Ten Media Days for volleyball this year. Sports 18 learned a lot about how the team is feeling heading into fall camp and the upcoming year.
First off, we heard from Head Coach Dave Shondell.
Shondell said his team this year primarily consists of underclassmen, including six new freshmen that are sure to make a big impact.
The Boilermakers are playing in their toughest schedule to date facing off against at least one ranked opponent each week. Shondell said he's excited to start this tough schedule because he feels that this will help improve the team's RPI, while also preparing his team for Big Ten Play.
However, there are some concerns heading into the new year.
Right now, Shondell said they are working on developing a new setter after their fifth-year transfer suffered an injury.
He said, “That was really devastating. Because she worked really hard and was playing at such a high level. And that's why we scheduled the way we did non-conference-wise was put a monster schedule together. And now we're really going to have to develop a setter, really spend a lot of time early and getting that cohesiveness together to make that happen.”
Even though the injury is a slight setback everyone seems ready to go this upcoming year, including players Maddie Schermerhorn and Eva Hudson.
Hudson’s role this year centers around teaching the freshman and making sure they’re up to speed before the ball crosses the net for the first time.
Hudson said, “We have six really good players coming in and just getting them comfortable for the upcoming season is a big priority because we are so young and that's really what is going to make the difference on whose ready to play and whose going to hit the ground running.”
Schermerhorn’s role this year is to be the team's leader. She says she wants to be someone the players can learn from not only on, but off the court as well.
She reflects on her time at Purdue so far and said, “The girls and the culture that Dave, Cat, and John have all built has been incredible….It just feels like home and it's something that I've always dreamt of as a little girl and if I had the opportunity to come back I thought why not take it.”
Purdue Volleyball starts its season on August 25 against Duke.