Purdue Volleyball drops Big Ten schedule for the 2023 season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Big Ten has released the Volleyball schedule for the 2023 season. Below are all the games Purdue will play this year.
The Boilers will have 10 homes which include Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and IU.
The away games will consist of Maryland, Rutgers, IU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Penn State, and Ohio State.
Here’s the schedule below.
HOME:
Sept. 29 - Nebraska
Oct. 1 - Northwestern
Oct. 4 - Illinois
Oct. 7 - Iowa
Oct. 18 - IU
Oct. 26 - Minnesota
Nov. 5 - Penn State
Nov. 12 - Michigan State
Nov. 17 - Wisconsin
Nov. 18 - Maryland
AWAY:
Sept. 22 - Maryland
Sept. 24 - Rutgers
Oct. 11 - IU
Oct. 15 - Ohio State
Oct. 22 - Penn State
Oct. 28 - Illinois
Nov. 1 - Wisconsin
Nov. 10 - Minnesota
Nov. 24 - Michigan
Nov. 25 - Michigan State