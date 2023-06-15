 Skip to main content
Purdue Volleyball drops Big Ten schedule for the 2023 season

  • 0
Purdue Volleyball taking big steps

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Big Ten has released the Volleyball schedule for the 2023 season. Below are all the games Purdue will play this year.

The Boilers will have 10 homes which include Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and IU.

The away games will consist of Maryland, Rutgers, IU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Penn State, and Ohio State.

Here’s the schedule below.

HOME:

Sept. 29 - Nebraska

Oct. 1 - Northwestern

Oct. 4 - Illinois

Oct. 7 - Iowa

Oct. 18 - IU

Oct. 26 - Minnesota

Nov. 5 - Penn State

Nov. 12 - Michigan State

Nov. 17 - Wisconsin

Nov. 18 - Maryland

AWAY:

Sept. 22 - Maryland

Sept. 24 - Rutgers

Oct. 11 - IU

Oct. 15 - Ohio State

Oct. 22 - Penn State

Oct. 28 - Illinois

Nov. 1 - Wisconsin 

Nov. 10 - Minnesota

Nov. 24 - Michigan

Nov. 25 - Michigan State

