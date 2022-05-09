Purdue Softball heading to Big Ten Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)—The Purdue softball team (24-30, 7-15 Big Ten) is headed to the Big Ten Softball Tournament as the No. 11 seed and is set to face No. 6 seeded Ohio State (32-14, 12-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
The entire tournament will be aired on BTN, including the championship game set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 14.
The top 12 teams from the regular season compete in the single-elimination Big Ten tournament. The first round will feature four games, with the Boilermakers in the second game of the day (Game 2). The top four seeds earned byes, and the winner of Purdue vs. Ohio State will take on the No. 3 seed Illinois the following day at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The Boilermakers finished the regular season winning four of their last five games, including series victories over Rutgers and at Iowa to earn its first postseason appearance since 2019.
Not only will the Boilermakers and Buckeyes meet for the first time in the Big Ten Tournament since 2007, but it the matchup will mark the first time in 2022 the teams will be meeting.
Fans are able to purchase tickets HERE for the tournament.