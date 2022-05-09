 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.5 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue Softball heading to Big Ten Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)—The Purdue softball team (24-30, 7-15 Big Ten) is headed to the Big Ten Softball Tournament as the No. 11 seed and is set to face No. 6 seeded Ohio State (32-14, 12-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

The entire tournament will be aired on BTN, including the championship game set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 14.

The top 12 teams from the regular season compete in the single-elimination Big Ten tournament. The first round will feature four games, with the Boilermakers in the second game of the day (Game 2). The top four seeds earned byes, and the winner of Purdue vs. Ohio State will take on the No. 3 seed Illinois the following day at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Boilermakers finished the regular season winning four of their last five games, including series victories over Rutgers and at Iowa to earn its first postseason appearance since 2019.

Not only will the Boilermakers and Buckeyes meet for the first time in the Big Ten Tournament since 2007, but it the matchup will mark the first time in 2022 the teams will be meeting. 

